Eaton Vance Management Purchases 143,699 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $51,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

