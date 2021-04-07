Eaton Vance Management Purchases 7,165 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $73,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

