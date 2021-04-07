Eaton Vance Management Sells 136,429 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.76% of Mueller Water Products worth $54,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

