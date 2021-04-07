Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,761 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $58,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

