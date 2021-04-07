Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,761 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $58,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

