Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.76% of Mueller Water Products worth $54,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.