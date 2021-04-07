Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ETG opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

