EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.52

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.52 and traded as high as $61.34. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 23,782 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

