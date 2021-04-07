Edward Carr Sells 20,445 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

