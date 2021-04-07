EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA:RFG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $234.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

