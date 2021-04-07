EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 667 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 1.73% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock remained flat at $$18.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,836. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

