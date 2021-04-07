Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 64,100 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 64,100 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $203,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $276,462.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 336,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

