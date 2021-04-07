Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.23

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 21167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The stock has a market cap of $753.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Ellington Financial by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.