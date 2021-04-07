EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.00

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

