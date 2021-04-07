Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

