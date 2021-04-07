Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NVR by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,837.78 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $4,849.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,626.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4,303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.