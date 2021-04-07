Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,115 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

