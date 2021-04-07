Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

NYSE:BST opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

