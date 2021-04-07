Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $226.45 and a 52-week high of $336.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

