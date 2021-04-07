Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,145 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

