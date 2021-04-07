Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $10.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $45.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.