Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $10.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $45.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

