Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – Enerpac Tool Group is now covered by analysts at CJS Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Enerpac Tool Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $23.00.

3/19/2021 – Enerpac Tool Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

