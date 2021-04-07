Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in QAD were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QAD by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

