Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 11,300 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

