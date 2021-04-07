Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,581,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.