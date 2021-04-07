Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00460645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.38 or 0.04390129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

