Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Critical Survey

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 79.95%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given IAMGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.44 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -80.50 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Entrée Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

