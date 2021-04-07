ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

PLUS stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $699,550. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

