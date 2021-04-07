Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FedNat Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedNat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. FedNat has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

