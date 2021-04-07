Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rexnord Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

RXN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Rexnord stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rexnord by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

