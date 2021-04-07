ESBC Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,082.96 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $609,082.96 and $62,838.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,092,195 coins and its circulating supply is 26,812,861 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

