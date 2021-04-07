Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $275.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $275.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.