Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of EUXTF stock remained flat at $$103.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. Euronext has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

