Everest Hits One Day Volume of $8.07 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $206.38 million and $8.07 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

