Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,650. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

