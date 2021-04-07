Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $221,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. 26,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,099. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

