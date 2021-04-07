Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock worth $367,003,658. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.90. 267,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.01. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.01 and a twelve month high of $311.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

