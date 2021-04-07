Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $225,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $120.09.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

