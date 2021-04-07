Everipedia (IQ) Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $196.79 million and $4.56 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,136,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,855,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

