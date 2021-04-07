ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.89 million. ExlService reported sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

EXLS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,732. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

