ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $852.02 million, a P/E ratio of -65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.