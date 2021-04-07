ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,269 Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huami by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huami by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huami by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMI opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Huami Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $673.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

