ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $396,000 in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -450.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

