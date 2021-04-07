ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $4,434,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

