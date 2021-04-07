ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.