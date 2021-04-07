ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

