Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.35% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

