EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $294.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EZCORP by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 72.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 52,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EZCORP by 168.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 537,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.