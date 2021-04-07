Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Down 5.2%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $35.87. 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

