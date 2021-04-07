Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.